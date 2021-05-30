Fire crews rescue 6 from North Santiam River in Albany

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Albany fire crews rescued six people who were snagged on hazardous trees and strainers along the North Santiam River near Wall Lane in Jefferson on Saturday, according to the Albany Fire Department.

The water levels were shallow in portions of the river but the currents were swift, officials said.

Crews launched a water rescue using two water crafts and a rescue swimmer. All six individuals were rescued and transported to shore for evaluation by Jefferson Fire Department. The victims had entered the river at Green Bridges to float.

The Santiam and Willamette rivers are treacherous right now, officials warn. Logs, brush, cold temperatures, and fluctuating river levels create unsafe conditions.

They advise folks to research their trip before going and sharing plans with friends and family. They also recommended not drinking alcohol while on the water and to wear a life vest at all times.