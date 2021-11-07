Crews battle two-alarm fire in Lebanon’s Old Town Mall

Lebanon Fire Department estimates the fire at 743 Main Street caused $50,000 in damages (LFD).

Sprinklers, fire alarms could have helped "significantly," fire officials said

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews from multiple fire departments battled a two-alarm fire Saturday night at Lebanon’s Old Town Mall, fire officials said.

A mall employee reportedly heard a loud pop from a neighboring business and noticed lights were flickering at the Amber Moon clothing store. Soon after, building occupants saw smoke in the building and called 911, according to the Lebanon Fire District.

Firefighters said they had to force entry into the smoke-filled commercial building which houses seven businesses.

Fire officials immediately called for a second alarm to allocate more resources from neighboring agencies, but the fire remained within one business and did not spread throughout the mall, LFD said.

According to LFD, the building was partially occupied during the fire, and people from two businesses escaped without injury.

“Our first arriving crews did a great job of quickly locating the fire and getting it knocked down,” LFD Division Chief Jason Bolen said.

Because of the building’s age, it wasn’t equipped with automatic fire sprinklers or commercial fire alarm systems which “likely could have helped reduce the damage significantly,” LFD said.

LFD received help battling the blaze from Albany, Sweet Home, Brownsville, and Scio Fire Departments, officials said.

Lebanon fire officials are leading an investigation into what caused the fire. No firefighters were injured.