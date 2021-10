PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A homeowner suffered minor injuries in a fire that destroyed a home near Sherwood Saturday afternoon, TVFR said.

The home near Hwy 99 and SW Garland Road is between Sherwood and Newberg, TVFR tweeted. Fire crews got the flames under control but the home was declared a total loss.

It’s unclear what injuries the homeowner suffered, nor is it clear what caused the fire.

Traffic along Hwy 99 was hampered for a time on Saturday.