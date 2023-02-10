PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A manufactured home in Lebanon was determined to be a total loss after a fire broke out Thursday afternoon and sent two people to the hospital, according to fire officials.

The Lebanon Fire District said when they arrived around 2 p.m. smoke was coming from underneath the home located on Butte Creek Road. Fire officials said it was tough to locate the fire inside but after nearly eight hours it was put out.

Flames burst from a manufactured home in Lebanon on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 (Courtesy: Lebanon FD). A manufactured home in Lebanon was destroyed in an afternoon blaze on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023

The two residents were taken to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital where they were treated for smoke inhalation.

Officials did not say what ignited the fire.

Multiple fire departments and medical personnel responded to the scene.