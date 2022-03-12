At least 40 units connected to storage building, officials say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A firefighter was injured while battling a blaze that destroyed a self-storage building Saturday in St. Helens, fire officials said.

Columbia River Fire & Rescue said the large commercial fire happened Saturday morning at 777 Port Avenue.

The building had at least 40 units connected to it, fire officials said. (Courtesy/CRF&R)

CRF&R told KOIN 6 News the building was destroyed by the fire and one firefighter was injured. The unnamed firefighter was taken to a Portland-area hospital in stable condition, officials said.

At least 40 units were connected to the building at the self-storage site, CFR&R said. The severity of the damage to the units is currently unclear.

Officials asked the public to avoid the area while they continue to put out the flames.

Fire officials did not immediately say what caused the fire.