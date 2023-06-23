PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the Fourth of July just around the corner, the Oregon State Fire Marshal is reminding people to be safe when using fireworks.

Friday is the first day of the fireworks retail season, which runs through July 6, and the fire marshal’s office said that during this time of year, fires and injuries tend to occur because of improper use of fireworks or illegal fireworks.

“We ask Oregonians to be responsible if they plan to use fireworks as part of their celebrations,” OSFM Assistant Chief Deputy Mark Johnston said. “Every year, we see fires and injuries because of improper use of fireworks or illegal fireworks. Our message is simple: keep it legal and keep it safe.”

Fireworks can only be legally purchased from licensed retailers and stands, officials said, and the use of fireworks on state parks, beaches and campgrounds is forbidden.

It is also against the law in Oregon to use fireworks that fly into the air, explode or travel more than 12 feet horizontally without a permit.

The fire marshal’s office also emphasizes the safe handling of permitted fireworks, reminding people to always have water nearby, make sure they are lit away from dry grass or vegetation and never relight duds, instead wait 15-20 minutes and then soak them in water.