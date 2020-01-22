‘Fire Up Boot Camp’ graduates join Forest Grove

Amber Morgan and Lindsey Thomas graduated from the Volunteer Academy in Forest Grove, 2020 (Courtesy to KOIN)

FOREST GROVE, Ore. (KOIN) — Amber Morgan and Lindsey Thomas are 2 of the area’s newest firefighters. They just graduated this month from the Volunteer Academy and will start going on calls at their respective stations in Forest Grove.

Last August, both took part in a Fire Up Boot Camp. That was the first time the Forest Grove, Gaston and Cornelius fire departments hosted the event to give women a look at what it’s really like to be a firefighter.

Those who took part — including AJ McCord and me — learned how to use hydraulic tools, pulls hose lines and break down doors.

Now, just 5 months later, Amber and Lindsey completed all the requirements. They, along with 15 others, will build experience dna participate in more advanced training.

Graduates of the Volunteer Academy, 2020 (Courtesy to KOIN)

There are more than 1 million firefighters in the US, but only about 7% are women. If you’re interested, Forest Grove officials said they plan to host another boot camp this summer.

