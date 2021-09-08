Crews knock down brush fire behind St Helens restaurant

Crews at the scene of a brush fire in St. Helens, Sept. 8, 2021. (Columbia River Fire & Rescue)

The fire is estimated to have burned less than an acre

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A brush fire erupted Wednesday night behind a restaurant in St. Helens, firefighters said.

The flames were threatening buildings on Columbia Boulevard behind El Tapatio. Columbia River Fire & Rescue said crews brought the fire under control by about 10 p.m. In total, it’s estimated to have burned less than an acre.

Firefighters will stay on the scene throughout the night to monitor the area and mop up.

It’s unclear at this time whether any structures were damaged or what caused the fire.