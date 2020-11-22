Firefighters rescue two paddleboarders in Willamette River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters in Newberg rescued two paddleboarders on the Willamette River Saturday, according to a Tweet from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

Update on Newberg water rescue. On patient being transported to local hospital for cold exposure. TVFR was assisted on scene by our partners @YamhillSheriff and @NewbergDundeePD pic.twitter.com/8MuBSkAH16 — TVF&R (@TVFR) November 22, 2020

Officials said the rescue was made near the river crossing of Highway 219.

The paddleboarders got separated on the river — but both were found and taken to dry land. One was taken to the hospital with exposure to the cold.

Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office and Newberg-Dundee Police Department assisted TVFR in the rescue.