Firefighters rescue two paddleboarders in Willamette River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters in Newberg rescued two paddleboarders on the Willamette River Saturday, according to a Tweet from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
Officials said the rescue was made near the river crossing of Highway 219.
The paddleboarders got separated on the river — but both were found and taken to dry land. One was taken to the hospital with exposure to the cold.
Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office and Newberg-Dundee Police Department assisted TVFR in the rescue.
