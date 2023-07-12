No roadways have been impacted by the fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one school bus was on fire in a First Student bus company parking lot in McMinnville on Wednesday afternoon, according to fire officials.

As of 5:30 p.m., about 20 firefighters from the McMinnville Fire Department and Lafayette Volunteer Fire Department are at the scene to extinguish the flames. A photo posted to MFD’s Facebook page shows a large plume of black smoke.

The crew says the fire is under control and no roadways have been impacted by the blaze.

