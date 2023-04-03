Oregon Zoo’s newest additions are helping to recover a species that had been on the decline for decades

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Last week, the first two California condor chicks of 2023 hatched at the Oregon Zoo — marking progress for the species that has been listed as endangered since 1967.

The eggs were first produced by condor numbers 492 and 432 in late January, when senior condor keeper Kelli Walker said she was anticipating another successful season for the birds. According to Walker, the condor couple had already raised two chicks in three years.

“The new chicks are both lively and eating a lot, which is a great sign,” the condor keeper, who works at the zoo’s Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation in Clackamas County, said. “The parents are being attentive, and everyone is doing really well so far.”

See the video of the eggs hatching here.

Oregon Zoo’s newest additions are helping to recover a species that had been on the decline for decades. The zoo reports that the California condor was one of the first groups included in the federal government’s 1973 Endangered Species Act, which set out to conserve and protect threatened species.

The zoo says that a mere 22 California condors were found in the wild in 1982, and five years later, the last of the declining group was taken into human care to prevent total extinction. Since then, the condor population has increased to about 500 birds worldwide.

Along with Oregon’s zoo, facilities in Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, San Diego and Mexico have joined the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service’s California Condor Recovery Program. This program is why hundreds of California condors have already been reintroduced to the wild, and one day, the Oregon Zoo’s newest chicks will join that growing population.

“Oregon-raised condors then move to field pens at one of the five release sites in Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, central and southern California and northern Arizona,” the zoo said. ”After several months in the field pens they are released into the wild.”