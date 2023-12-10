PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office announced a new team member in the form of canine (K9) unit, Trinity, Friday morning.

The 2-year-old black Labrador Retriever is a specialized electronic storage detection (ESD) K9 unit and the first of her kind in Oregon.

An ESD K9 is trained in scent detection allowing them to smell the chemical commonly found in digital storage devices. Their goal is locate these hidden devices such as cell phones, computers, thumb drives, memory cards, and more that may have otherwise been missed during searches. Trinity and her handler, Detective Anthony Bettencourt, can find these pieces of digital evidence related to major criminal cases during investigations.

In some cases, these devices may contain evidence of child exploitation. So Trinity will also work with Oregon Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, a national network representing federal, state, and local law enforcement focused on investigating, prosecuting and developing effective responses to internet crimes against children.

In addition to her excellent detective skills, Trinity can also offer emotional support and comfort to child victims and their families at crime scenes during difficult interviews. Plus her human team at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says they have “been able to seek comfort and a refreshing break with her friendly demeanor around the office.”