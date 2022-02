PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s legislative session Tuesday is the first in ten years without former House Speaker Tina Kotek, who stepped down last month to run for governor.

Travis Nelson was sworn in at 7:30 a.m. to fill Kotek’s position for district 44. Nelson is the first openly Black LGBTQ+ man to serve in the Oregon Legislature.

Meanwhile, the Oregon House of Representatives elected Representative Dan Rayfield — a Democrat from Corvallis — to serve as Speaker of the House.