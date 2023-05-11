PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As the weather heats up and Oregon expects to see record-breaking temperatures, first responders and fire crews have tips for keeping your loved ones safe.

Rob McDonald with American Medical Response says they expect to see more calls this weekend. He said to remember to check on people who are most vulnerable during severe heat, especially older adults and “folks who do live alone, who aren’t necessarily able to do the things they need to do to get cool.”

“We always encourage folks out in the area to be mindful, check on your neighbors and friends who, you know, may not have resources or the ability to find cooler places for respite,” McDonald said.

The Clackamas County Fire Department sent its swiftwater rescue team out to look for hazards on Thursday. They say their top concern is the temperature of the water, which was just above 40 degrees Thursday afternoon.

“You’re in the hot weather, you think it’s gonna be nice to take a dip, you get that cold shock, it tenses your body. Couple that with you not being a strong swimmer, could be a recipe for something bad,” one crew member said.

The team also says they often respond to calls of stranded swimmers or boaters, and work with other agencies to respond to water calls when they get busy. Warm weather can mean a lot of different types of calls at once.

According to McDonald, one of the most important things to remember is to drink a lot of water and stay away from booze because alcohol is dehydrating.

It is also wise to plan your day around expected temperatures. Staying inside during the hottest part of the day, and not working outside during that time, will keep you safe from direct sun.

Multnomah County cooling shelters will not be open this weekend. If you do not have air conditioning, try to get to a cool spot indoors like a mall or public library. Cold showers can also cool your internal temperature.

Stay with KOIN 6 for more weather updates.