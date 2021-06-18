Fisherman, 76, dies after falling over cliff in Linn County

Lloyd Barton was reportedly trying to access a fishing area when he lost his footing on steep terrain

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 76-year-old man died after losing his footing and falling over a cliff while trying to get to a fishing hole Thursday afternoon in Linn County.

Deputies responded to a 911 call for a rescue just after noon off Sheep Creek Road off Highway 20 east of Sweet Home. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said they called on the help of other technical rescue agencies because the area is remote and marked by steep banks, cliffs and miles of gravel roads.

A witness said the man had been trying to get to a fishing area but lost his footing while trying to descend the steep terrain and cliffs to the river. The witness said he tumbled down hundreds of feet before falling off a 40-foot cliff.

When deputies got to the scene, they spotted Lloyd Barton of Eugene at the bottom of a 40-foot cliff. He was unresponsive. As rescue teams worked to reach him, they realized he had already passed away, the sheriff’s office said.

Barton’s body was recovered and taken to a funeral home.