PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The mayor of Warrenton and residents of Clatsop County are sounding the alarm after the area’s public transit suddenly suspended all bus services Saturday, leaving many without a means to commute.

Sunset Empire Transportation District served residents county-wide, but on Friday a notice was posted to its website alerting riders of an indefinite suspension and closure of all bus routes, services and offices starting the following day.

Warrenton Mayor Henry Balensifer claimed he was blindsided by the decision and said the “root causes” of the suspension are unclear to him.

The mayor called the sudden suspension a “five-alarm fire,” saying many seniors, people with disabilities and the young adult workforce have been the most impacted. Balensifer said there are organizations working to connect seniors and disabled individuals with transportation, so they can make doctor appointments, though he noted: “there’s always folks who fall between the cracks.”

In early April, The Astorian reported Sunset Empire Transportation District had experienced some shortages which Balensifer at the time believed were “perfunctory issues that would be addressed by dealing with a few bureaucratic signatures.” The mayor told KOIN 6 he has since learned the state failed to release funds without an audit leading to the indefinite suspension.

“In my mind, the riding public cannot wait for the audit to complete — they need the bus running now,” he said.

Although he did not specify why the meeting was called when asked about the bus suspension Seaside Mayor Steve Wright told KOIN 6 News that Senator Suzanne Weber, who represents District 16 covering rural northwest Oregon, met with Gov. Tina Kotek on Monday.

KOIN 6 has reached out to the governor’s office but has yet to receive a response. KOIN 6 will have more on this report later in the day.