Construction flagger killed by PGE truck on Hwy 26

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland General Electric says a contracted flagging crew member was killed on Wednesday morning after being struck by a PGE vehicle.

The flagger was killed near milepost 32 in the Mount Hood Corridor where crews were working to repair power lines after storms the previous night. The PGE truck was backing up when it hit 50-year-old Brenda Stader of Portland, Oregon State Police said.

Stader had been working as a flagger to help with traffic control.