Flags lowered to half-staff as St. Paul community mourns fallen firefighter

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the St. Paul volunteer firefighter who lost his life this week.

Thirty-year-old Austin Smith was critically injured while battling a large barn fire near St. Paul Thursday morning. Sadly, he died from his injuries after he was airlifted to OHSU in Portland, officials said.

Smith, who served in the St. Paul Fire District since 2015, left behind a wife and extended family in the St. Paul area.

“On behalf of the State of Oregon, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family of Austin Smith,” Brown said in a statement. “Firefighting is often difficult and dangerous work, and we honor those who make the ultimate sacrifice to protect our land, our communities, and fellow Oregonians. Dan and I are keeping Mr. Smith’s family, friends, and the St. Paul community in our thoughts during this time as they mourn the loss of a dedicated community volunteer.”

All flags are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Saturday.

As flags were lowered in his honor, a caravan transferred the body of Smith from the Medical Examiner’s Office in Clackamas to a funeral home in Newberg on Friday afternoon.

A crowd gathered in St. Paul, with people watching from overpasses, as the caravan moved down Interstate 5. The procession went through his hometown of St. Paul, to the fire station, and then to the funeral home.

A memorial for smith will be held later this month, but details have not yet been finalized.

Mark Daniel with St. Paul Fire graduated from the fire academy with Smith in 2015. He said St. Paul won’t be the same without his friend and fellow firefighter.



“We in the St. Paul community are absolutely heartbroken over this loss. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Austin’s family and friends as we all begin the grieving process,” Daniel said.