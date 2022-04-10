PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The DCI International building in Newberg was completely engulfed in flames early Sunday morning as crews from multiple agencies worked to put out the two-alarm fire.

According to a Tweet shared at 2:44 a.m. from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, firefighters responded to a “fully engulfed” building in the 300 block of North Springbrook Road. It was quickly upgraded to a two-alarm fire.

In an update, TVF&R shared a video of the burning structure, nearly every inch of it ignited. TVF&R said crews from McMinnville, Yamhill, Dayton and Dundee Fire Departments had joined the extinguishing efforts. Fire officials confirmed the site as the DCI International building at 305 N Springbrook Road.

At 5:02 a.m., TVF&R tweeted another update saying crews were “gaining control of the fire and focusing on hot spots.”

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and a fire investigator is at the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.