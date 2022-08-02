A fire erupted at a marine in The Dalles on Monday, August 1, 2022 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire erupted at The Dalles Marina Monday night, according to authorities.

In a Facebook post at 7:40 p.m. Monday, the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office said first responders were at the moor off Boat Launch Road.

Firefighters tried to protect as many houseboats as possible while putting out spot fires along the shore, according to fire officials.

Multiple agencies, including the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal, helped battle the blaze. A strike team from Multnomah County battled the fire overnight before the Oregon OSFM says the team was sent home Tuesday morning.

