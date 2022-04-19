Fleet of fleece coming to McMinnville this weekend as CABA hosts annual 2022 Classic and Alpaca Western Extravaganza Dual Show

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fleet of fleece is expected to arrive in McMinnville this weekend, as more than 300 alpacas are slated to compete at the 2022 CABA Classic and Alpaca Western Extravaganza Dual Show.

The free annual event will be held at the Yamhill County Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 23, from 8-6 p.m., and Sunday, April 24, from 8-4 p.m.

According to CABA (Columbia Alpaca Breeders Association), alpaca owners from Arizona to California and across the Northwest region will once again venture to Oregon to strut their fluff and compete.

“The show will feature alpacas in the show ring competition, comprised of classes judging conformation and fleece quality in many categories for both Suri and Huacaya alpacas,” CABA stated. “Throughout the weekend, vendors will sell the latest alpaca fashions and hand-crafted items.”

According to the release, the affair will also include an “alpaca selfie booth” in the vendor area for those who want to get up close and personal with the animals and snap a picture with their new furry friend.

In addition to the halter and walking fleece shows this weekend, this year’s event will offer a pen sale and two educational seminars at the fairgrounds prior to the show dates.

The 2022 CABA Classic Pen Sale is set to begin Thursday, April 21, from 2-6 p.m. and continue Friday, April 22, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and will feature limited stock available for purchase by award-winning alpaca breeders.

The alpacas for sale can also be viewed on the CABA website, but the online auction will close at 8 p.m. Friday night.

The two education seminars offered by CABA Friday include “Herd Health: Focus on Parasite and Teeth Issue,” led by Eugene-based veterinarian Dr. Pat Long and “Agritourism Opportunities for Your Farm Business,” instructed by Audrey Comerford, Agritourism Coordinator for Oregon State University Extension Service.

For seminar details, including pricing and registration click here.

Whether locals are looking to pet or purchase alpacas, or simply snap a pic and see the show, CABA says this free event promises fun “fur” the whole family.