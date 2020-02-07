Picture of flooding on I-84 near Hermiston. Courtesy OSP

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple portions of Interstate 84 have been shut down due to severe flooding, according to Oregon State Police.

Flooding has shut down areas of I-84 near Hermiston and at milepost 187, just 3 miles west of Baker City. OSP said a lengthy closure is expected. Commuters are advised to check Tripcheck.com before heading out.

