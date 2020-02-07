PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple portions of Interstate 84 have been shut down due to severe flooding, according to Oregon State Police.
Flooding has shut down areas of I-84 near Hermiston and at milepost 187, just 3 miles west of Baker City. OSP said a lengthy closure is expected. Commuters are advised to check Tripcheck.com before heading out.
KOIN 6 News will update this as soon as more information is available.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.