Jets will reach speeds of around 400 mph over several communities

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — F-15 Eagle fighter jets from the Air National Guard are set to perform flyovers across Oregon on Memorial Day.

The jets, part of the 142nd Wing, will take off from the Portland Air National Guard Base at PDX and pass over several Oregon communities at a noticeably lower-than-normal altitude of 1,000 feet.

“F-15 flyovers from the 142nd Wing and your hometown Air Force are a way for us to pay tribute to American patriots who paid the ultimate sacrifice and their families,” said Air Force Col. Todd Hofford, the wing’s commander, in a prepared release.

Although not anywhere close to the speed of sound, the aces will offer the “public salute” at speeds of around 400 mph, officials said.

“It is an honor to protect and defend the Pacific Northwest and the freedoms which allow us to spend time with our loved ones on this National Holiday,” he said.

Here’s where the F-15s are scheduled to blaze across the sky:

Wasco at 10 a.m.

Willamette National Cemetery in Portland at 10:10 a.m.

Salem at 10:17 a.m.

Reedsport at 10:30 a.m.

Astoria at 10:55 a.m.

Beaverton at 11:06 a.m.

Bad weather could lead to the flights being delayed or canceled.