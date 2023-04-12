For Oregon native Chef Jack Strong, The Jory is 'perfect fit'

Jack Strong is the Executive Chef at The Jory, the signature restaurant at The Allison Inn & Spa in Newberg, April 2023 (KOIN)

NEWBERG, Ore. (KOIN) — For the past 5 years Jack Strong was the executive chef at prestigious restaurants in Arizona. He earned a James Beard Award nomination and co-authored a cookbook, The New Native American Cuisine.

But the Oregon native’s life changed last August when he had an unforgettable meal at The Jory, the signature restaurant at The Allison Inn & Spa in Newberg.

“It was my first time being here and it was an amazing meal,” Strong told KOIN 6 News. “I never thought that a few months later I’d be the executive chef.”

Strong, who was born in Siletz and is a member of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, brings more than 30 years of experience to the table. He is still in awe about everything at The Jory.

“It was August I had dinner, and then in October through the interview process, I was named Executive Chef. Wow! And it was really amazing because what I was impressed by is the team. It’s all about the team and from the GM to the family, ownership to the staff.”

Being at The Jory is “a perfect fit,” he said. They’re already doing very seasonal menus with very local and fresh ingredients.

“And then I like to tell the story of indigenous foods. And a lot of the things we’re doing is indigenous,” he said.

Strong said he brings a part of him to each plate while having fun, such as a whimsical take on bacon and eggs.

“I have pork belly, quail eggs. We have a hazelnut pesto, the little white powder is bacon snow. It kind of melts on your tongue like snow does. And I made a little pepita chimichurri around it,” he said.

The Allison Inn & Spa has its own 1.5 acre garden just across the street where Strong uses truly fresh ingredients.

This season he said The Jory will feature a dish for weddings and banquets that includes miners lettuce, fiddlehead ferns, radishes and “this great purple Rudolph, flowering, broccoli. It’s really great,” he said.

The Allison Inn & Spa has its own 1.5 acre garden across the street for chefs to use fresh ingredients.

The facility also has their own bees — and it’s in Oregon wine country.

“I’m super excited to be back in the Northwest,” said Chef Jack Strong.