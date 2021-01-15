Visit Forest Service day-use sites for free on MLK Day

Debris Blockage looking South and Spirit Lake on left. (US Forest Service)

No fees are charged at any time on 98% of national forests and grasslands

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Day-use recreation sites on U.S. Forest Service land in Oregon and Washington will be free to visit this Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The fee waiver includes many Forest Service picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads and visitor centers. Fees will still apply for camping and cabin rentals.

The Pacific Northwest is home to 24 million acres of national forest land and over 3,000 world-renowned recreation areas and programs.

“Every day, we strive to answer Dr. King’s call to serve and contribute in our communities,” said Glenn Casamassa, Pacific Northwest Regional Forester. “On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, whether you’re volunteering in your local community or visiting your public lands, we encourage you to reflect on Dr. King’s legacy and how we can continue advancing his dream of opportunity for all.”

Even on days that aren’t federal holidays, two-thirds of developed recreation sites in national forests and grasslands can be used for free.

