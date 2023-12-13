Police said the former deputy admitted to stealing more than $100,000 while serving as treasurer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A former Douglas County deputy has been arrested after admitting to embezzling more than $100,000 from his law enforcement union, authorities said.

On Tuesday, the Roseburg Police Department announced that the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office requested an investigation into former Corrections Deputy Peter Collins. According to RPD, the 44-year-old Roseburg man had been accused of stealing money from the Douglas County Law Enforcement Association.

During the ensuing investigation, Roseburg police reported that Collins admitted to embezzling more than $100,000 from the association between 2016 and 2023. In that time, the former deputy took on an additional role as union treasurer.

He was arrested on Tuesday, and is now being held at Douglas County Corrections.

Collins has been charged with five counts of first-degree aggravated theft, five counts of computer crime and five counts of fraudulent use of a credit card. He has also been charged with falsifying business records, official misconduct and first-degree forgery.

“No further information will be released from the City of Roseburg Police Department at this time, as the investigation is still active,” Chief Gary Klopfenstein wrote.