Unable to appear on the Oregon ballot, Kristof plans to return to his former job as a New York Times columnist.

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Former Oregon gubernatorial hopeful Nicholas Kristof will return to his job as a high-profile columnist for The New York Times, the newspaper announced on Monday, Aug. 1, but he says he won’t be moving out of the Beaver State.

Kristof — who had worked for the newspaper for nearly four decades as a reporter and columnist — left the job in 2021 to run for Oregon governor, but was turned down by state elections officials and the Oregon Supreme Court, who said Kristof did not meet the residency requirements to appear on the ballot.

Kristof owns property in Yamhill, but spent several years living in New York as part of his job. Kristof voted in New York in November 2020.

While Oregon elections officials said Kristof didn’t spend enough time in Oregon to qualify for the governor’s race, Kristof says he doesn’t intend to move back to New York and will instead work remotely.

“My plan is to continue to base myself here in Oregon but spend a week every month or two in New York,” Kristof wrote on his blog on Monday, Aug. 1.

Kristof worked as a foreign correspondent and columnist for the Times, receiving two Pulitizer prizes. He and his wife, Sheryl WuDunn, were jointly awarded the prize in 1990 for their reporting on Tiananmen Square, and he received the prize again in 2006 for his coverage of the famine in Darfur.

Kristof told the Willamette Week newspaper that he does not intend to run for political office again. He wrote on his blog that his columns will range from international stories to more local ones, including tackling topics which have become major issues in Oregon.

“Given the West Coast base, I may do a bit more from Asia, and I also hope to write more about domestic issues from homelessness to addiction to education. I’m intrigued, for example, by those places that have made headway on homelessness and what the lessons are for the rest of the country.”

New York Times Opinion Editor Kathleen Kingsbury wrote on Monday that Kristof would return to the newspaper this fall, after he finishes writing his next book, a memoir.

“We are delighted to have him back,” she wrote. “Not only is Nick an excellent journalist who has redefined what a modern columnist could be, he is a terrific colleague.”