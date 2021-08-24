Former Klamath Falls cop pleads guilty to stealing drugs from evidence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A former Klamath Falls police officer pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday after stealing drugs, including meth and fentanyl, from an official evidence room, according to the U.S. Attorney’s District Office in Oregon.

28-year-old Thomas Reif allegedly went into the Klamath Falls Police Department’s evidence room on Nov. 27, 2020, court documents said, and removed methamphetamine and fentanyl. He left the room and then returned the drugs to an evidence locker, according to the documents.

Court documents said Reif overdosed shortly after while driving his police car, jumping a median into oncoming traffic and causing a multi-car accident. Toxicology reports indicated Reif was under the influence of methamphetamine and fentanyl, officials said.

Reif pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception, or subterfuge. He could be sentenced up to four years in prison, a $250,000 fine and one year of supervised release.

His sentencing is set for Nov. 23.