PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A day after Gov. Kate Brown commuted all of Oregon’s death sentences to life without the possibility of parole and ordered the execution chamber at the state penitentiary in Salem to be dismantled, concerns are rising from some in the state’s legal community that some former death row inmates could potentially get parole.

On Tuesday, Brown said in her announcement commuting the death sentences of 17 inmates that these inmates will now face a life sentence as opposed to a death sentence. However, for about six years, Oregon did not have a life sentence option, which means some inmates sentenced within that time frame may be paroled.

Multiple current and former prosecutors told KOIN 6 News this is because the law at the time of their sentencing is the only law that matters.

In 1984, Oregon voters reinstated the death penalty, creating two potential options for murder sentences: death or life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years. It wasn’t until 1991 that Oregon had an “official” life sentence that did not include the possibility of parole.

“I don’t know why she (Brown) thinks she could just wave a magic wand and make it different,” said John Foote, former Clackamas County District Attorney. “She can commute sentences, but she can’t change the law that was in effect when these people were arrested, and I can guarantee you the defense attorney community is ready to pounce.”

Several convicted murderers on Brown’s list of 17 commuted death row prisoners fall into that category, including Robert Langley, who killed two people in the late 1980s and Marco Mendez, who strangled his victim in a motel room and burned the body.

The governor’s office did not specifically refute these concerns, only stating they are confident in Brown’s ability to commute these sentences.

Foote also told KOIN 6 News that combined with a 2019 law change that significantly limited the death penalty, the move by Brown shows the outgoing governor is trying to dismantle the death penalty around the will of the voters.

“They act like they can just do this even though they know the voters don’t agree,” he said.

A poll from DHM research from January 2021 showed 61% of voters support the death penalty.

After this move and 1,000 other sentences commuted in Brown’s tenure, some state lawmakers think the governor’s power has overreached.

“As it relates to these commutation pardons, it is now clear it needs to be curtailed,” state Sen. Tim Knopp (R-Bend), who is the minority leader in the state Senate chamber, said. “And that has to be done constitutionally.”