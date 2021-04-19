Former Oregon lawmaker Elizabeth Furse dies at 84

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A former Oregon congresswoman and champion of indigenous rights has died, Portland State University officials announced Monday.

Furse represented Northwest Oregon in the U.S. House of Representatives for six years in the 1990s. During that time she helped fund the Westside light rail project and pushed for civil rights for women and children.

Furse later established the “Institute for Tribal Government” at Portland State University.

She also co-owned “Helvetia Winery” with her husband.

Elizabeth Furse was 84 years old.