Former Oregon lawmaker Nearman pleads guilty to official misconduct

Rep. Mike Nearman made a statement on the floor of the Oregon House prior to a vote to expel him, June 10, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Former Oregon State Representative Michael Nearman pled guilty to the crime of Official Misconduct in the First Degree Tuesday.

The conviction stems from when Nearman intentionally allowed protesters into the Oregon State Capitol at a time when the building was closed on December 21, 2020. The incident led to both armed and unarmed protesters fighting with police and causing damage to the building.

Nearman’s stipulated sentence includes 18 months of bench probation and orders him to perform 80 hours of community service work, according to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office. He must also pay $2,700.00 in restitution for the damage caused to the building and is banned from the Oregon State Capitol and its grounds.

A charge of Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree was dismissed as part of the plea agreement, officials said.

“This plea and sentencing concludes an embarrassing and disgraceful event in our state’s history,” said Marion County District Attorney Paige Clarkson. “I am thankful that no members of law enforcement, or anyone else were seriously injured as a result of Mr. Nearman’s irresponsible actions. Additionally, I am grateful to the Oregon State Police for their complete and thorough investigation that led to this conviction.”

The Oregon House of Representatives expelled Nearman on June 10 by a vote of 59-1. The only “no” was from Nearman.