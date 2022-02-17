Former Portland Marathon President indicted for fraud, tax evasion

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A federal grand jury in Portland charged the former president and event director of the Portland Marathon on Thursday for defrauding the charity, Acting U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon announced.

The jury charged 80-year-old Lester V. Smith of Tomball, Texas with wire fraud and tax evasion.

Smith was the president and event director of Portland Marathon Inc. (PMI), a charity organization that used to plan and operate the Portland Marathon.

According to court documents, Smith was in charge of the organization’s finances and had “sole authority” to approve payments from PMI’s bank account.

From January 2012 to at least April 2018, Smith allegedly made, or told others to make, unauthorized transfers from the charity’s bank account to his personal checking account.

He’s also accused using PMI funds to pay personal credit cards, writing unauthorized checks from the charity payable to himself and using the stolen funds for home remodeling, furniture and shopping sprees.

In one instance, Smith allegedly bought a $60,000 Infinity SUV using a Portland Marathon check.

Overall, Smith is accused of stealing upwards of $1 million from PMI.

Additionally, Smith “substantially underreported” his taxable income to the IRS during at least four tax years, court documents allege.

Smith makes his first federal court appearance March 10, 2022.

This case was investigated by the FBI and IRS Criminal Investigation.