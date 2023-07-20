PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Six tigers previously kept at the Mirage casino in Las Vegas for the now-shuttered attraction “Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden” have been given a new home at the WildCat Ridge Sanctuary near Scotts Mills, Ore.

The 80-acre, private, big cat shelter, which doubles as an Airbnb, was one of two accredited sanctuaries chosen to house the cats following the attraction’s closure in 2022. WildCat Ridge Sanctuary cofounder Cheryl Tuller said that the cats arrived at the Oregon facility in July after Las Vegas’ Sarmoti Foundation chose the organization to serve as one of two new homes for the stranded cats. The other sanctuary selected was In-Sync Exotics in Wylie, Texas.

“On behalf of the entire team at WildCat Ridge Sanctuary, we are excited to have the wonderful exotic cats of Siegfried & Roy join our animal family,” Tuller said. “We believe every cat at our sanctuary deserves the best possible safe, peaceful, and nurturing environment we can provide. Our goal is to give our incredible animal family the ability to thrive.”

Sisters Maharani and Hirah relax together during a summer day in Oregon. (Photos of the former Vegas cats provided by WildCat Ridge Sanctuary)

Indira lurks in tall grass in her new Oregon habitat.

Svengali is said to be a “very confident boy.”

Svengali’s confident and curious sister Cosmo.

Hirah.

Hirah’s sister Maharani.

Indira.

Indira’s brother Rajiv.

Tuller said that the cats have settled into their new habitats and that the WildCat Ridge staff is now getting to know the tigers and their various personalities.

“They’re all very curious and playful and seem to have made themselves at home,” she said.

The Vegas tigers join the organization’s collection of roughly 80 other tigers, lions, cheetahs, caracals, bobcats and other wild and domestic cat hybris.

“WildCat Ridge Sanctuary is a true sanctuary where all the cats have room to run, are fed a species-appropriate diet and are never bred, sold or exhibited,” WildCat Ridge Sanctuary stated in a press release.

While WildCat Ridge plans to offer private tours of the sanctuary through Airbnb Experiences, the organization said that the tours are currently closed until 2024.

“Get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Sanctuary life and the wildcats we care for,” WildCat Ridge states on its website. “This is a unique opportunity to learn about a true sanctuary and to see the more-than 70 animals that live here. Because we aren’t a zoo, you’ll see the animals in a relaxed, peaceful setting, unlike anything you’ve experienced before.”