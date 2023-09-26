PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In Oregon, there are nearly 5,000 children in foster care.

While all those children face challenges, LGBTQ+ children face unique challenges.

A local group called Unicorn Solutions is working with many other organizations to help fill in the gaps and get members of the LGBTQ+ community involved with fostering children.

Interested in getting involved? Fostering Pride is holding a meeting on Tuesday and registration is available online.

More information is also available on the Basic Rights Oregon website.

AM Extra was joined by Elliott Orrin Hinkle, founder of Unicorn Solutions and lead organizer of Fostering Pride, to talk about what they are doing to help LGBTQ+ foster children.

