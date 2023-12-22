PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — The brothers of murdered Oregon Corrections Director Michael Francke have formally asked Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum to reopen the investigation into his death now that the man convicted of killing him has been exonerated.

Because a federal judge ruled that Frank Gable cannot be rearrested and retried for the murder earlier this year, Kevin and Patrick Francke called it an “unsolved case” that needs to be reinvestigated in a Dec. 11 letter to Rosenblum.

In their letter, the brothers also seek assurance that all the evidence in the case has been preserved and is in the care and custody of a responsible agency.

“We would like a ‘show and tell’ so that we can see for ourselves the inventory and conditions of storage,” the brothers wrote.

The Oregon Department of Justice did not promptly respond to the Francke brothers or the Portland Tribune’s request for comment.

