Fred Meyer hiring to fill 2000 jobs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Need a job? Fred Meyer is hiring.

This Thursday, the retailer is holding an online hiring event to fill 2000 jobs — retail, commerce, pharmacy, manufacturing and logistics, company officials said.

The event is open to everyone. Anyone interested is encouraged to register before the event.

Fred Meyer’s parent company, Kroger, said these positions will offer competitive wages, health care and retirement options, along with the possibility for tuition reimbursement. There is also flexible scheduling and discounts available on items for those who get hired.

Director of Human Resources Sara Parker said, “To continue advancing our inclusive culture where associates feel valued and can feed their future, we are embracing greater collaboration, technology, and innovation to attract, identify, and develop talent to help us deliver on our business goals, focusing on uplifting and rewarding associate and customer experiences and being consistently in-stock, fresh, and friendly.”