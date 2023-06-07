The stores will accept EBT payments for online orders in Oregon, Washington and Idaho.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Grocery deliveries are a saving grace for busy shoppers, and soon those with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be able to save themselves a trip to the store.

Fred Meyer and QFC announced Wednesday that their stores will accept EBT payments for online grocery orders in Oregon, Washington and Idaho.

Customers using their SNAP benefits will be able to purchase or schedule grocery deliveries through the Fred Meyer and QFC apps or the fredmeyer.com or qfc.com websites.

Those interested in placing a digital order can create an account through one of these apps or sites, add an EBT account number as a new card in their digital “wallet,” and begin filling their cart.

Tiffany Sanders, the corporate affairs manager of the stores, said this new payment method will help make fresh and healthy foods accessible to more people.

“Thousands of Fred Meyer and QFC shoppers place digital orders every week. Now, we are opening our digital grocery shopping experience to more people, with fresh, affordable food conveniently available through pickup or delivery,” Sanders said. “Fred Meyer and QFC believe in being Fresh for Everyone, and this is another important way we are connecting our neighbors to the foods that will help them live healthier, thriving lives.”