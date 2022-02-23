Fred Meyer to sell products with reusable packaging

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 25 Portland-area Fred Meyer stores will start selling products from leading consumer brands that are packaged in reusable containers from a company called Loop.

This earth-friendly concept is already popular in Europe, but Fred Meyer is the first retailer in the U.S. To launch a pilot program.

Customers pay a one-time deposit to buy everything from ice cream in stainless steel tubs — to soap in glass jars. Once you’re done, the container can be returned to the store, so it can be cleaned, re-used and the deposit is given back.

Brands like Clorox, Häagen-Dazs and Burt’s Bees are already part of the program, while more companies expected to sign up in the near future.

Participating stores: