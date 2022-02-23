Fred Meyer to sell products with reusable packaging

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 25 Portland-area Fred Meyer stores will start selling products from leading consumer brands that are packaged in reusable containers from a company called Loop.
This earth-friendly concept is already popular in Europe, but Fred Meyer is the first retailer in the U.S. To launch a pilot program.
Customers pay a one-time deposit to buy everything from ice cream in stainless steel tubs — to soap in glass jars. Once you’re done, the container can be returned to the store, so it can be cleaned, re-used and the deposit is given back.
Brands like Clorox, Häagen-Dazs and Burt’s Bees are already part of the program, while more companies expected to sign up in the near future.
Participating stores:
|Store
|Address
|City
|Battle Ground Fred Meyer
|401 NW 12th Ave
|Battle Ground, WA 98604
|Beaverton Fred Meyer
|11425 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy
|Beaverton, OR 97005
|Walker Road Fred Meyer
|15995 SW Walker Rd
|Beaverton, OR 97006
|Canby Fred Walker
|1401 SE 1st Ave
|Canby, OR 97013
|Happy Valley Fred Meyer
|17005 SE Sunnyside Rd
|Clackamas, OR 97086
|Gresham Fred Meyer
|2497 SE Burnside Rd
|Gresham, OR 97080
|Hillsboro Fred Meyer
|6495 SE Tualatin Valley Hwy
|Hillsboro, OR 97123
|Sunset Fred Meyer
|7355 NE Imbrie Dr
|Hillsboro, OR 97124
|Newberg Fred Meyer
|3300 Portland Rd
|Newberg, OR 97132
|Peninsula Fred Meyer
|6850 N Lombard St
|Portland, OR 97203
|Stadium Fred Meyer
|100 NW 20th Pl
|Portland, OR 97209
|Glisan Fred Meyer
|6615 NE Glisan St
|Portland, OR 97213
|Hawthorne Fred Meyer
|3805 SE Hawthorne Blvd
|Portland, OR 97214
|Burlingame Fred Meyer
|7555 SW Barbur Blvd
|Portland, OR 97219
|Raleigh Hills Fred Meyer
|7700 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy
|Portland, OR 97225
|Hollywood West Fred Meyer
|3030 NE Weidler St
|Portland, OR 97232
|Johnson Creek Fred Meyer
|8955 SE 82nd Ave
|Portland, OR 97266
|East Salem Fred Meyer
|3740 Market St NE
|Salem, OR 97301
|Tigard Fred Meyer
|11565 SW Pacific Hwy
|Tigard, OR 97223
|Tualatin Fred Meyer
|19200 SW Martinazzi Ave
|Tualatin, OR 97062
|Grand Central Fred Meyer
|2500 Columbia House Blvd
|Vancouver, WA 98661
|Orchards Fred Meyer
|7411 NE 117th Ave
|Vancouver, WA 98662
|Fishers Landing Fred Meyer
|16600 SE McGillivray Blvd
|Vancouver, WA 98683
|Salmon Creek Fred Meyer
|800 NE Tenney Rd
|Vancouver, WA 98685
|Wilsonville Fred Meyer
|30300 SW Boones Ferry Rd
|Wilsonville, OR 97070