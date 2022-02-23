Fred Meyer to sell products with reusable packaging

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 25 Portland-area Fred Meyer stores will start selling products from leading consumer brands that are packaged in reusable containers from a company called Loop.

This earth-friendly concept is already popular in Europe, but Fred Meyer is the first retailer in the U.S. To launch a pilot program.

Customers pay a one-time deposit to buy everything from ice cream in stainless steel tubs — to soap in glass jars. Once you’re done, the container can be returned to the store, so it can be cleaned, re-used and the deposit is given back.

Brands like Clorox, Häagen-Dazs and Burt’s Bees are already part of the program, while more companies expected to sign up in the near future.

Participating stores:

StoreAddressCity
Battle Ground Fred Meyer401 NW 12th AveBattle Ground, WA 98604
Beaverton Fred Meyer11425 SW Beaverton Hillsdale HwyBeaverton, OR 97005
Walker Road Fred Meyer15995 SW Walker RdBeaverton, OR 97006
Canby Fred Walker1401 SE 1st AveCanby, OR 97013
Happy Valley Fred Meyer17005 SE Sunnyside RdClackamas, OR 97086
Gresham Fred Meyer2497 SE Burnside RdGresham, OR 97080
Hillsboro Fred Meyer6495 SE Tualatin Valley HwyHillsboro, OR 97123
Sunset Fred Meyer7355 NE Imbrie DrHillsboro, OR 97124
Newberg Fred Meyer3300 Portland RdNewberg, OR 97132
Peninsula Fred Meyer6850 N Lombard StPortland, OR 97203
Stadium Fred Meyer100 NW 20th PlPortland, OR 97209
Glisan Fred Meyer6615 NE Glisan StPortland, OR 97213
Hawthorne Fred Meyer3805 SE Hawthorne BlvdPortland, OR 97214
Burlingame Fred Meyer7555 SW Barbur BlvdPortland, OR 97219
Raleigh Hills Fred Meyer7700 SW Beaverton Hillsdale HwyPortland, OR 97225
Hollywood West Fred Meyer3030 NE Weidler StPortland, OR 97232
Johnson Creek Fred Meyer8955 SE 82nd AvePortland, OR 97266
East Salem Fred Meyer3740 Market St NESalem, OR 97301
Tigard Fred Meyer11565 SW Pacific HwyTigard, OR 97223
Tualatin Fred Meyer19200 SW Martinazzi AveTualatin, OR 97062
Grand Central Fred Meyer2500 Columbia House BlvdVancouver, WA 98661
Orchards Fred Meyer7411 NE 117th AveVancouver, WA 98662
Fishers Landing Fred Meyer16600 SE McGillivray BlvdVancouver, WA 98683
Salmon Creek Fred Meyer800 NE Tenney RdVancouver, WA 98685
Wilsonville Fred Meyer30300 SW Boones Ferry RdWilsonville, OR 97070

