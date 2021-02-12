Free fishing in Oregon this Valentine’s Day weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here’s one way to celebrate a weekend famous for romance: go fishing for free.

No fishing licenses or tags will be required to fish, clam or crab on Saturday, Feb. 13 through Sunday, Feb. 14, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said. Anyone, regardless of what state they live in, can take part in the free fishing weekend.

All other fishing regulations will still be in place, including closures, bag limits and size restrictions. Remember to check for any in-season rule changes, especially for salmon and steelhead fishing, in the zone where you will be fishing.

Oregon Sport Fishing Regulations

Ice fishing for trout or yellow perch is an option but officials caution anglers to be sure the ice is safe and to wear safety gear.

COVID-19 safety measures should still be followed. ODFW said to maintain social distance and wear a mask.