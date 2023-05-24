PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The U.S. Forest Service and Portland General Electric are holding an annual youth fishing event on June 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Small Fry Lake near Estacada.

At the event, children 13 years and under will receive free fishing lessons, fish-cleaning demonstrations and be entered into a raffle for free prizes. Refreshments and limited fishing gear will be provided to attendees. However, families are asked to bring their own fishing gear and snacks.

“Limited loaner fishing gear is available,” the U.S. Forest Service stated. “Come prepared with bait, snacks, water and clothing layers appropriate for the weather. We recommend bringing a cooler to store and transport your catch.”

All children in attendance must be accompanied by an adult. The first weekend in June is also a free fishing weekend in Oregon, so teens and adults will also be allowed to fish for free during the event.

Small Fry Lake is located in Promontory Park, 7 miles southeast of Estacada on Highway 224.