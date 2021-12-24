Officials: Here’s how to prep for the winter storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local and state officials are advising residents on how to prepare as frigid temperatures and snow are expected to hit the metro area over the weekend.

Oregon Department of Transportation warned drivers to travel with caution, especially those braving mountain passes in the snow and ice.

“Anyone going over the mountain passes should go to TripCheck.com and check your route all along the route,” said Don Hamilton, a spokesperson with ODOT. “More importantly, drive for conditions. Know what you’re doing when you hit the road. When you see the conditions, it could be treacherous out there.”

“Crews will be out there doing everything we can,” Hamilton said. “We’re gonna do everything we can, we’re gonna have all our tools out there — salt, plows, sand, everything is gonna be on the roads out there in the days ahead and going through the holiday weekend.”

Citing an advisory from the National Weather Service, the Portland Bureau of Transportation urged people across the metro area to hunker down and avoid traveling during severe weather. The bureau told Portlanders to prepare for snow and frigid temperatures starting as early as Friday evening for places above 500 feet elevation.

PBOT also cancelled planned vacation time for its essential employees, anticipating that the weather will force the bureau into round-the-clock operations.

The Portland Water Bureau advised residents to take precautions to avoid frozen pipes.

The bureau recommends insulating hose bibs and outside faucets, along with disconnecting hoses when not in use. Additionally, those traveling are advised to turn their hot water furnaces down.

When a pipe freezes, homeowners can use a hairdryer to slowly thaw it out. To prevent the pipe from freezing again they should run some water.

If a pipe does break, the valve to the main water line should be turned off. The valve can usually be found where the hose gets connected, in the basement by the hot water heater or inside the garage.

From there, residents should turn the hot water heater off and contact a plumber to start the repair process.

Those in need of additional advice are urged to call the Portland Water Bureau at 503-823-7770.