Law enforcement officers in California found more than 150 dogs living in cramped crates filled with waste

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Humane Society and other shelters in the Pacific Northwest recently welcomed dozens of French bulldogs and other bulldog-mix breeds that were rescued from a suspected puppy mill.

OHS said the dogs were discovered in a home in Stanislaus County, California on May 22 after investigators executed a search warrant during a separate domestic violence investigation.

Law enforcement officers found more than 150 dogs living in cramped crates filled with waste. Many of them needed medical attention.

The staff at Stanislaus Animal Services Agency cared for the dogs until they could be legally transferred to other shelters.

Oregon Humane Society’s Second Chance vehicle made two trips to California and arrived back in Portland Monday and Wednesday with 42 of the dogs. It may take several months before some of the dogs are ready for adoption, the humane society said. Most of them need medical care and will need time in a foster home to recover and learn how to be a pet.

Oregon Humane Society took in 42 bulldogs rescued from a suspected puppy mill in California on June 13 and 15, 2022. Photo courtesy Oregon Humane Society

“We are so grateful to Stanislaus Animal Services Agency for their work on this case, and to all the other rescues and shelters who have stepped up to help,” said Brian August, OHS chief operating officer. “These dogs will get great care at OHS and begin a new chapter in their lives as beloved pets.”

The dogs are all currently in foster homes and are not at Oregon Humane Society’s Portland shelter.

OHS will continue to provide updates online for the dogs’ adoption statuses. The humane society said it’s important for people to keep in mind that these dogs may have ongoing special needs, given their history.