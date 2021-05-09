Friends, loved ones seek help in finding missing Eugene man

Michael Watts told friend he was being chased the night he went missing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friends and loved ones of a missing Eugene man are seeking answers as to what happened to him.

Michael Watts, also known by the stage name “Freddie Hollywood,” was last seen in Portland on May 1. Facebook posts describe Watts as an “icon of the local queer community.”

He talked to a friend that night over video on his phone and told her that someone was chasing him. He didn’t return to work the next day.

A stranger found the phone on the street the next morning.

“He’s been working down in Eugene… he’s a stable individual, very reliable, very predictable, so this is entirely out of character for him,” said friend Bruce Dott.

Friends are offering a “no questions,” $10,000 award for information that might help them find Watts.