Funding available for organizations with summer programming for kids

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Organizations across the state are encouraged to apply for funding for summer enrichment programs for Oregon children.

The Oregon Community Foundation said it is distributing $40 million to public and non-profit organizations that have summer camps and outdoor programs. Organizations can research criteria and apply here. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis throughout the spring.

“The move is part of a substantial investment by the State of Oregon to address learning inequities and help mitigate the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Oregon children and families,” OCF said in a press release.

Another $1.2 million will be distributed through The Early Childhood Summer Support Grants. The grants support enrichment programs for learning by providing services for approximately 600 children (from birth to 5 years of age) and families. Learn more here.