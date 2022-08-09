PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gas prices are dropping across the U.S. — and Oregon pump prices are reflecting the change.
National average gas prices hit $4.03 on Tuesday, according to AAA, while tech firm and fuel-pricing resource GasBuddy.com reported the national average dropped to $3.99 a gallon.
Meanwhile, the average price of unleaded per gallon is $4.90 in Oregon, AAA reports.
However, there are cheaper fuel prices throughout the state, according to GasBuddy.com.
Check out the top 10 gas stations with the cheapest fuel prices in Oregon.
76
810 E Arlington St
Gladstone, OR
Fuel/gallon: $3.99
Costco
4865 27th Ave SE
Salem, OR
Fuel/gallon: $4.28
76
1680 South Shore Blvd
Lake Oswego, OR
Fuel/gallon: $4.29
Plateau Travel Plaza
215 NW Cherry Lane
Madras, OR
Fuel/gallon: $4.35
Fred Meyer
3740 Market NE
Salem, OR
Fuel/gallon: $4.39
Shell
1108 E Marina Way
Hood River, OR
Fuel/gallon: $4.44
Costco
2828 Chad Dr
Eugene, OR
Fuel/gallon: $4.45
ARCO & ampm
805 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR
Fuel/gallon: $4.45
Costco
3130 Killdeer Ave
Albany, OR
Fuel/gallon: $4.45
Fred Meyer
3415 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR
Fuel/gallon: $4.49