PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gas prices have been dropping across the U.S., and now Oregon pump prices are also seeing some relief.
Gas prices in the state are on average at $5.16/gallon, compared to the national average of $4.35/gallon, according to AAA data.
However, GasBuddy.com knows where the cheapest fuel prices are in Oregon.
Check it out below:
Costco
13130 SE 84th Ave., Clackamas
Fuel: $4.49/gallon
Costco
4865 27th Ave SE, Salem
Fuel: $4.59/gallon
76
1680 South Shore Blvd, Lake Oswego
Fuel: $4.59/gallon
Plateau Travel Plaza
215 NW Cherry Lane, Madras
Fuel: $4.65
ARCO & ampm
805 Commercial St SE, Salem
Fuel: $4.69
Coast Guard Exchange
1240 West Marine Dr, Astoria
Fuel: $4.74
Costco
1804 SE Ensign Ln, Warrenton
Fuel: $4.75
Costco
2828 Chad Dr, Eugene
Fuel: $4.75
Towne Pump
522 Pacific Blvd SW, Albany
Fuel: $4.75
Fred Meyer
3740 Market NE, Salem
Fuel: $4.75
The counties with the highest average fuel prices in Oregon are Curry, Josephine and Multnomah, according to AAA. The counties with the lowest average gas prices are Marion, Linn and Hood River.