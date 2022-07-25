FILE: A gasoline station attendant pumps gas in this July 13, 2006 file photo in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gas prices have been dropping across the U.S., and now Oregon pump prices are also seeing some relief.

Gas prices in the state are on average at $5.16/gallon, compared to the national average of $4.35/gallon, according to AAA data.

However, GasBuddy.com knows where the cheapest fuel prices are in Oregon.

Check it out below:

Costco

13130 SE 84th Ave., Clackamas

Fuel: $4.49/gallon

Costco

4865 27th Ave SE, Salem

Fuel: $4.59/gallon

76

1680 South Shore Blvd, Lake Oswego

Fuel: $4.59/gallon

Plateau Travel Plaza

215 NW Cherry Lane, Madras

Fuel: $4.65

ARCO & ampm

805 Commercial St SE, Salem

Fuel: $4.69

Coast Guard Exchange

1240 West Marine Dr, Astoria

Fuel: $4.74

Costco

1804 SE Ensign Ln, Warrenton

Fuel: $4.75

Costco

2828 Chad Dr, Eugene

Fuel: $4.75

Towne Pump

522 Pacific Blvd SW, Albany

Fuel: $4.75

Fred Meyer

3740 Market NE, Salem

Fuel: $4.75

The counties with the highest average fuel prices in Oregon are Curry, Josephine and Multnomah, according to AAA. The counties with the lowest average gas prices are Marion, Linn and Hood River.