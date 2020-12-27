Gas service restored to Hood River residents following crash disruption

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gas service is expected to finally return to all customers in Hood River by the end of Saturday, according to a statement from Northwest Natural.

Northwest Natural said workers are turning on the final meters needed. However hotel rooms will still be provided to customers who need them. Many customers have been without gas service for the last few days after a vehicle crashed into a regulator station.

Northwest Natural asks customers with questions to call the emergency hotline — 800 882 3377.