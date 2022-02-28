PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Retired Gen. Merrill McPeak said the war in Ukraine is a “time of maximum danger” since Russia appears to be failing and has heightened its nuclear position.

McPeak, who now lives in Lake Oswego, told KOIN 6 News that — based on what he’s seen so far — it’s not clear Russian President Vladimir Putin is prepared for a prolonged conflict.

“After 5 days out in the cold, you’re going to get hungry, thirsty. You’re going to need ammunition. You’re going to need a warm place to get a little shuteye,” McPeak said Monday.

He’s also worried about Russia’s heightened nuclear position. Nuclear weapons could be Putin’s last resort if he determines that is the only war Russica could win the war.

McPeak said he hope the global community helps provide Putin with an off-ramp instead.