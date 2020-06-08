Get out on the water with SailTime, a new boat-sharing service

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — National Boating and Fishing Week is upon us and what better way to celebrate it than by getting out on the water.

Getting out on the water in style has become much more affordable thanks to SailTime Portland. SailTime is a national company that will get you access to new luxury sailboats and powerboats for a relatively small monthly fee. It is similar in some respects to other asset sharing services like Airbnb, Uber, Lyft and others where you pay an ongoing monthly fee in exchange for the tools to become a captain of your own boat.

Imagine taking the help of an almost brand new 38-foot Oceanis sailboat with a boatload of friends or family for as little as $199 a month. In Portland, it is now possible through Sail Time. The service is making sailing affordable for both new and experienced sailors.

Captain Jen McDonald with Sail Time, a boat sharing service in Oregon, June 2020 (KOIN)

“I think its the most brilliant thing to happen in the boating industry in a very long time,” Captain Jenn McDonald of Sailtime Portland said. “The concept makes sense for everybody honestly.”

Its genius is in its simplicity. For less than $200 a month — you’ll be buying time on a sailboat someone else owns. SailTime makes sure you’re first trained in how to properly operate the boat — you can have no sailing experience, some sailing experience or be an accomplished sailor who wants access to a boat but doesn’t want the hassles of outright ownership.

“It’s the perfect way to get out of the house,” user Jenn McDonald said. “It’s the perfect time of the year to get out of the house, but people are wanting to do that within the realm of social distancing.”

It’s an international company, so with an upgraded membership — you can plan a sailboat vacation in any part of the world SailTime operates in. It’s a concept that is just right for the times we are living in.