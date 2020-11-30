Get ready, snowboarders! Mt. Hood Meadows opens for the season

First few days will be for season pass holders only

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mount Hood Meadows is officially open for the season!

The ski resort opened at 9 a.m. on Monday, but the first few days will be for season pass holders only. Those pass holders do not need to make a reservation. Once the mountain opens for everyone else, however, daily visitors will have to have purchase tickets in advance online.

The lifts are scheduled to operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. According to the Mt. Hood Meadows website, the resort currently has good coverage with a 41-inch settled snow depth in the base area and 55 inches at the top of the Mt. Hood Express.

The new Sahale Lodge will also be open Monday — but because of COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be indoor dining.

Meadows listed the following COVID-19 guidelines on their website:

Masks will be required at all times in the parking lot, lodges, in shuttles lift lines and on lifts (unless you are on the lift alone) and anytime you are outdoors and cannot maintain at least six feet of distance from others.

All lift tickets, lessons and rentals must be purchased online in advance – they will not be available at the resort this season.

Meadows will sell to-go food but eating will not be allowed inside lodges or on decks due to the governor’s order. Meadows will not have any tables set up inside the lodges and we encourage guests to use their vehicle as their lodge for dining and warming up.

Indoor restrooms are available but guests are asked to limit themselves to 10 minutes in the lodge at a time. Additional portapotties are also available for those who want to avoid coming indoors.

The only places at the resort to pick up passes are at the ticket booth in the base area or the ticket windows at Hood River Meadows. All guest services and pass holder services have been moved outside to these locations.

Guests are asked not to approach lifts until after 8:30 AM after the lift mazes are completely set.

Find more information online here.